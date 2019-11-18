Ford’s First All-Electric SUV ‘Mustang Mach-E’ Unveiled With 483 Km Range

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is expected to make a huge impact in the global EV space and it will be available in a number of variants across different price range

Standing in line with its aggressive expansion of SUVs and crossovers in recent years, Ford has finally stepped into the electric SUV space with the Mustang Mach-E based on the legendary two-door pony car, the Mustang.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E can only be pre-ordered for a deposit of USD 500 (Rs. 35,889) for the limited First Edition variant and it has a starting price of USD 59,900 (Rs. 42.99 lakh) while the Premium model starts at an estimated $50,600 (Rs. 36.32 lakh) – delivered to commence late next year for both.

It must be noted that the base Select trim has its price very lower.

The Mustang Mach-E First Edition, which can be readily reserved, comes with features an exterior having red brake callipers, sports pedals with metallic covers, scuff plates with First Edition written on them, sporty seat stitching and so on.

The First Edition is sold exclusively with the optional extended range battery and an all-wheel-drive with 435 kilometres claimed range. The Premium variant of the zero-emission SUV is perhaps a little less expensive but less equipped too but it’s not bad either in its own right.

Some of the notable features are powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and settering wheel, 360-degree camera and so on. The Premium is available with RWD configuration and a regular battery pack capable of 255 hp and 370 km estimated range.

Shelling out 2,700 USD (Rs. 1.93 lakh) in addition will get you an AWD system that in turns increases the range by 32 km. For 5k USD (Rs. 3.58 lakh), the bigger battery pack allows for a massive 483 km range while producing 282 hp range and it can also be had with an AWD config. for 7.7k (Rs. 5.52 lakh) added cost.

This will increase the power output to 332 horsepower and the range stands 435 km. The Ford Mustang Mach-E Select grade has a starting price of USD 43,895 (Rs. 31.50 lakh) and its deliveries will only begin from 2021. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Mach-E GT is up for Spring 2021.

It is quoted with a price tag of USD 60,500 (Rs. 43.42 lakh) and gets just over 402 km claimed range on a single charge. It will be the most powerful mated to an all-wheel-drive system but the official figures are not out yet.

The GT should do zero to 96 kmph in under four seconds and all Mustang Mach-E variants have 8-yr/1 lakh mile warranty on the battery.