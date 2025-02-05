Ford To Reassess Plans To Enter India, Decision On Re-Entry Delayed

In September 2024, Ford officially declared its return to India by submitting a Letter of Intent to the Tamil Nadu government

A recent report circulating online suggests that Ford had initially planned to disclose its India strategy by January 2025. However, the Dearborn-based manufacturer is now reassessing its approach as the final decision regarding its plans for our domestic market return is expected to be announced by late summer.

A senior source familiar with the situation stated that the company’s board reviewed the matter in January but opted against making any immediate announcements. The source confirmed that there is a delay with the brand as it utilises this time to reassess its strategy for the Indian market but no concrete information has been known yet.

Ford though remains committed to leveraging its manufacturing facilities in Chennai to cater to global markets. A Ford spokesperson expressed gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu for its ongoing support as Ford progresses with its plans. However, they added that further details regarding the nature of manufacturing, timelines and other specifics would be shared at a later stage.

The report further notes that multiple factors have contributed to Ford delaying its India re-entry plans. One key reason is the current political climate in the United States which is increasingly focused on reshoring automotive manufacturing and encouraging domestic investments rather than expanding operations overseas.

Ford will also have to make substantial investments to bring its Maraimalainagar plant in Chennai back to operational standards. Industry experts estimate that if Ford chooses to re-engineer the facility for EV production, the costs could range between USD 100 million and USD 300 million due to the extensive modifications required, particularly in the weld and assembly lines.

In September last year, Ford confirmed its plans to re-enter the Indian market by submitting a Letter of Intent to the Tamil Nadu government. The letter outlined the company’s intention to repurpose the Maraimalainagar plant for manufacturing vehicles primarily for export markets.

