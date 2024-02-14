Ford To Likely Re-Enter India With New Endeavour & Mustang EV

Ford is expected to make a comeback as early as 2025 by selling the CBU units of the next-gen Endeavour and Mustang Mach-E in India

Ford applied for the design patent of the latest Endeavour sold in the international markets in India a while ago. Since the deal to sell its Chennai plant to JSW Group called off in the last moment, the speculations surrounding its re-entry have been running wild. It has been said that the American auto major is recruiting personnel as well for various jobs.

The brand relied on domestic sales as well as exports from India by utilising its vast production plant in Maraimalai Nagar but it could not meet the expected volume figures. Much to the shock of the whole industry, Ford exited local sales in late 2021. Tata Motors completed the acquisition of Ford’s plant at Sanand via a subsidiary in early 2023.

It appears that Ford will make a comeback by selling CBU units of the next-gen Endeavour initially in 2025 and it could hit local production soon after. It will likely be accompanied by the Mustang Mach-E as its name has been trademark in India. Rumours have existed since Ford’s exit that full imports such as Mustang Mach-E will make its way to the market.

It has not come to fruition yet but the trademark application is a clear indication of its intentions to re-enter India. Ford could utilise the homologation relaxation and bring the Mustang Mach-E via CBU channel. It is sold in the global markets in 72 kWh and 91 kWh battery pack options with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations.

The base Mach-E is good enough to produce 269 hp and 430 Nm while the larger battery pack variant is capable of 294 hp and 530 Nm. It has a claimed driving range of up to 600 km on a single charge. It is yet unknown which variants will be offered in India but expect the top-spec GT AWD kicking out 487 hp and 850 Nm to be the favourite.

It has a claimed range of 489 km. The Ford Mustang Mach-E will compete with Audi Q8 e-tron, Mercedes EQE and others with the prices likely starting in the upwards of Rs. 1 crore.