Ford Suspends Operation In Russia, Sends Donations To Ukraine

American automaker Ford took to social media to announce that it has suspended operations in Russia and will make donations to a relief fund for Ukraine

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently tweeted out an official statement, expressing the company’s concern over the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The carmaker has expressed its support towards the Ukrainian people, and it has also stated that a donation of USD 100,000 will be made to the GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

The press release states that the donations will be for humanitarian aid to Ukrainian people who have been displaced due to the war. Also, Ford has mentioned that while it doesn’t have any significant operations in Ukraine, it has a lot of employees in its global operations who originate from the country, and it will continue to support them.

The blue oval’s operations in Russia consisted exclusively of commercial vehicles, that too via a minority-stake partnership with Sollers. Ford had ended its passenger vehicle operations in the country back in 2019. The manufacturer has informed its partner(s) that the joint venture has been suspended until further notice. While Ford’s Russian wing was relatively small, this act carries a symbolic gesture, condemning Russia’s aggression and violence towards Ukraine.

We at @Ford are deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the safety of the Ukrainian people. Effective immediately, Ford is suspending our limited operations in Russia and taking action to support the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund. pic.twitter.com/CfasPz0E2v — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 1, 2022

At the time of writing this, Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund by GlobalGiving has collected over USD 3.18 million. Ford Motor Company has partnered with Washington, D.C.-based GlobalGiving in the past as well, for other charity events. The charitable organisation has been working since 2004 to bring relief to crisis-affected communities.

