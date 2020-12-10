Ford Set To Bring The High-Performance Ranger Raptor Truck To India

Ford will import the Ranger Raptor under the 2,500-unit homologation-free route, and the export is expected to be limited to a very small number

Ford India Pvt Ltd is planning to take the market by a surprise by introducing its high-performance Ranger Raptor pickup truck in the country. According to recent speculations, Ford is planning on importing a limited number of the Ranger Raptor pickup to India, with a launch expected some time in the second half of next year.

For those who aren’t aware, the Ford Ranger shares its underpinnings with the Everest SUV, which is actually the international name of the Endeavour sold in the Indian market. The Ranger Raptor is actually the high-performance version of the Ranger pickup truck, optimized for off-road driving.

As compared to the standard Ranger, the Ranger Raptor features a slightly more aggressive design. It gets wider fenders to accommodate its massive 285 mm tyres. In addition, the front bumper comes with an integrated skid plate as well as tow hooks. Apart from the ‘Raptor’ logo on the rear fenders, it also gets a completely redesigned front radiator grille, with large ‘FORD’ branding.

Apart from visual enhancements, there are obviously some performance upgrades over the standard Ranger as well. These include an upgraded suspension which gets Fox 2.5-inch off-road racing coilovers that offer 30 per cent more wheel travel, as well as a Watt’s linkage at the rear, similar to the Endeavour.

The Ranger Raptor draws power from a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that puts out 213 PS of maximum power, along with 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, similar to the Endeavour. A four-wheel drive system is standard on the Ranger Raptor.

The pickup truck comes with a Terrain Management System that offers 6 traction modes – Normal, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Sand, Sport, Rock and Baja. Recently, a Ford Ranger was spotted parked in Mohali with a temporary registration plate in place. However, it is yet unknown if it was a test mule or a private import. If you do want the Ranger Raptor in India, be ready to shell out around Rs 70 lakh for the pickup.