Ford September 2020 Sales Analysis – EcoSport, Freestyle, Figo, Endeavour

Ford India posted a total of 5,517 units in September 2020 as against 8,042 units with YoY de-growth of 31 per cent

Ford India endured another tough month in sales despite the automotive industry showing signs of recovery in recent months. The American manufacturer managed to sell a total of 5,517 units across the country in September 2020 as against 8,042 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 31 per cent.

The EcoSport continued to be the brand’s most sold model last month as 3,558 units were recorded as against 3,139 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume increase of 13 per cent. The sub-four-metre SUV set the early benchmark in its segment when it first arrived but the competition has certainly caught it up.

Despite any substantial updates throughout, the EcoSport still remains the Blue Oval’s best-selling model in India and we hope to see the second generation arrive in the near future following its debut in Latin America. The Freestyle stood second with a total of 761 units in September 2020 against 422 units with a massive 80 per cent YoY growth.

Ford Models (% Change) September 2020 Sales September 2019 Sales Figo (-77%) 213 944 Aspire (12%) 539 483 EcoSport (13%) 3,558 3,139 Freestyle (80%) 761 422 Endeavour (22%) 694 568 Total (-31%) 5,517 8,042

The Endeavour plays second fiddle to the Toyota Fortuner in the full-sized SUV segment and it posted a total of 694 units last month as against 568 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 22 per cent volume increase. Recently, Ford introduced the Sport Edition of the Endeavour and it has been decently received among customers.

The brand is offering good discount deals to lure in new customers during this festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive. The Aspire compact sedan could only manage to register 539 units as against 483 units in September 2019 with 12 per cent sales increase.

The Figo finished last with just 213 unit sales as against 944 units twelve months ago with 77 per cent YoY volume decline. Ford is relying on its joint venture with Mahindra to bring up its next all-new product for India as a C-segment SUV appears to be in the pipeline ahead of a range of new sports utility vehicles in the coming years.

The C-SUV will have several commonalities with the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 including the platform and it will likely be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. With the next-gen XUV500 arriving in the opening half of 2021, expect the Ford C-SUV to debut sometime in the later part of next year.