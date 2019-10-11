Ford September 2019 Sales Analysis – EcoSport, Figo, Endeavour, Aspire

Ford posted a total of just 5,556 units in September 2019 with 33 per cent YoY sales de-growth

Ford endured another dismal month in September 2019 as only 5,556 units were retailed against 8,239 units during the same month last year with YoY decline of 33 per cent. The American auto major was placed ninth in the overall monthly sales table among manufacturers as the new entrant beat it comprehensively by more than 2,000 units for the eighth position.

The Blue Oval has the EcoSport as its regularly top-selling model and in September 2019, 3,139 units were sold with 3,789 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 17 per cent de-growth. The Figo hatchback came in second with a total of 944 units while the Endeavour grabbed third with 568 units last month.

The full-sized SUV was the only model within Ford’s domestic lineup to register positive sales growth in September 2019. Compared to the same month when 491 units were sold, Ford saw a volume increase of 16 per cent. The Aspire slotted in at fourth with a cumulative domestic sales of 483 units.

Ford Models September 2019 September 2018 EcoSport 3,139 Units 3,789 Units Figo 944 Units 5 Units Endeavour 568 Units 491 Units Aspire 483 Units 1,640 Units Freestyle 422 Units 2,303 Units

This led to a massive 71 per cent sales downfall while the Freestyle managed to garner 422 units with a huge 82 per cent sales slump. Ford recently announced ending its independent operations in India and is going back to its roots through a partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra starting from next year.

A new joint venture company will be established with Mahindra owning 51 per cent controlling stake and Ford the remaining 49 per cent. The JV will come into effect from the middle of 2020 and is subjected to regulatory approvals. While Ford will continue to use its existing dealerships for selling its products, some of its entities including the plants in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are being transferred to Mahindra.

Ford, in turn, will help Mahindra in expanding its reach in the global scenes especially the emerging markets while Mahindra’s local manufacturing prowess will be utilised to a large extent. As part of the JV, three new UVs are currently in the pipeline and the first one will likely be a mid-size Ford SUV based on next-gen Mahindra XUV500’s platform.