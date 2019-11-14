Ford Reveals A New Dark Themed Trim For Everest (Endeavour) SUV

The new Sport variant will sit below Titanium trim in Everest’s 2020 lineup, could launch in India as part of the Endeavour

The Everest is basically a five-door version of the Ford Ranger pickup truck and is known as the ‘Ford Endeavour’ in India. To spice things up a little bit, Ford has revealed a new all-black trim for the Everest for the 2020 lineup, which is being called the Everest Sport.

For starters, the car features an all-new mesh design for the front grille which replaces the three vertical chrome lines on the other variants of the Everest. At the top of the grille, sits the Everest lettering on the bonnet. All the chrome on the regular Everest has been given a matte black treatment, which includes blacked-out 20-inch alloy wheels, window surrounds, ORVMs and roof rails.

It also gets new bi-LED headlamps, which Ford claims “provide 17 per cent greater lighting penetration, and a 20 per cent greater penetration in high-beam mode”. The car is pictured in a unique Deep Crystal Blue ‘hero’ colour and of course, gets Sport badging.

No images of the interiors of the Everest Sport have been revealed yet, however, expect the SUV to carry minor tweaks including door trim accents, seat patterns and stitching etc. Something that is confirmed is a windscreen mounted USB port, designed for dash cams. It will be offered as standard with the Everest Sport.

The Sport will be equipped with the same drivetrains as the regular Everest. It gets a 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with a smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel engine. The former makes 194 HP of max power and 470 Nm of max torque, while the latter puts out 210.5 HP power and massive 500 Nm torque.

The Sport trim will be slotted below the top Titanium and Titanium + trims in Ford Everest’s international lineup and will be priced at $62,290 (Rs 44.56 lakh) without taxes. However, there is no information about Ford introducing a Sport variant for the Endeavour in India.

Ford retails the Endeavour in India at a starting price of Rs 28.2 lakh which goes up to Rs 33.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Here, it competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X among others.