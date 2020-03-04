Ford Registers 5% Sales Growth In February 2020 – EcoSport, Endeavour, Aspire

Ford is one of the two manufacturers to post positive sales growth in February 2020 as 7,019 units were sold

Ford India has been enduring tough times in the domestic market due to the slowdown in its sales volumes. Last year, all carmakers recorded huge volume drops due to the unfavourable circumstances and negative sentiments prevailed in the automotive industry. The scenario is expected to improve gradually in the coming months following the implementation of BSVI emission standards from April 1, 2020.

Some manufacturers have indeed started the new year well by posting decent numbers amidst the transition towards the more stringent emission regulations from BSIV norms with engine updates. Most of the brands have taken the opportunity to introduce facelifts with added features to offset the increase in price for BSVI vehicles while others simply did not.

In February 2020, Maruti Suzuki led the way from Hyundai, Kia, Tata and Mahindra with 2.3 per cent Year-on-Year sales decline. Except Ford, Renault and latest entrants Kia as well as MG Motor others brands had posted negative sales growth. The Blue Oval was positioned ninth with a total of 7,019 units as against 6,669 units during the same month last year.

Resultantly, sales growth of 5 per cent was seen as the American brand held 2.8 per cent market share. It finished ahead of MG, Skoda, Nissan, FCA and Volkswagen. Ford had already made the Figo, Freestyle and Aspire comply with BSVI emission regulations last month. In late February, Ford introduced the BSVI compliant Endeavour with a starting price of Rs. 29.55 lakh (ex-showroom introductory, New Delhi).

The BSVI 2020 Ford Endeavour is sold in three variants: 2.0L Titanium 4X2 AT, 2.0L Titanium+ 4X2 Automatic and 2.0L Titanium+ 4X4 Automatic with prices going up to Rs. 33.25 lakh (ex-showroom introductory, New Delhi). These prices are applicable only till the end of next month as the ex-showroom prices will go up by Rs. 70,000 after that.

The new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel powertrain is claimed to be 14 per cent more fuel efficient and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 170 PS and 420 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 4×2 system with best-in-class fuel efficiency of 13.90 kmpl and the 4×4 variant has claimed economy of 12.4 kmpl. It also offers 20 per cent improved low-end torque compared to the discontinued 2.2-litre TDCi engine.