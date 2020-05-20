Ford Raptor Thunder Special Edition Unveiled; Limited To 4,500 Units

The production of Ford Raptor Thunder is limited to just 4,500 units across Europe and its deliveries will commence this September

Ford has been reaping benefits with its range of pickup trucks mainly in the developed markets like the United States and its SUV and crossover sales numbers have also been impressive in recent times. The highly popular Ranger has received a special edition model developed exclusively for the European continent and its production has been limited to just 4,500 units.

The Ford Raptor Thunder is priced from £32,965 and is readily available for reservation. It comes with a slew of exterior and interior changes and is based on the Wildtrak based double cab variant. On the outside, the Ford Raptor Thunder comprises of sporty Thunder badges, Ranger script on the tailgate finished in matte black colour and the Sea Grey body paint is accentuated by contrast red highlights.

Additionally, the blackened radiator front grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black sports hoop, Ebony black treatment to the fog lamp surrounds, door handles, skid plates and rear bumper add to the aggressive stance of the limited edition pickup truck. Other highlights include LED headlamps with dark themed bezels and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, and dark tail lamps.

Optionally, the Ford Raptor Thunder can be had with Mountain Top powder-coated roller shutter with bedliner divider. Just as the updates to the exterior, the interior also gets distinctive elements to differentiate itself from the regular model. The cabin features full Ebony leather seats, contrast Thunder embroidery, red stitches on the steering wheel, instrument cluster and seats.

The sill plates are illuminated in red colour with the floor mats done up in black. No powertrain changes have been made as the Ford Raptor Thunder comes equipped with a 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo four-cylinder Diesel engine producing 213 PS and 500 Nm. It is connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission transferring power to both the axles.

Across the Old Continent, the American auto major retailed more than 52,000 units of the Raptor last calendar year. Back it up, Ford is concentrating on expanding the Raptor’s presence and the limited edition Thunder model will have its deliveries beginning later this year.