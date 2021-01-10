Ford Ranger Raptor India Launch This Year – 5 Things To Know

Ford is not only planning to bring the Ranger Raptor pickup truck to India under the 2,500-unit homologation-free route, but also the Focus maxi-hatch and Focus ST hot hatch

We previously reported about how Ford India Pvt Ltd is planning to take the market by a surprise by bringing its high-performance Ranger Raptor pickup truck in India. According to speculations, Ford is planning on importing a limited number of the Ranger Raptor pickup to India, with a launch expected some time in the second half of this year.

Since the performance-oriented pickup truck is already available on sale in other foreign markets. Hence, we have compiled a list of the top 5 things that you should know about the upcoming Ford Ranger Raptor ahead of its debut, take a look –

In Comparison To Standard Ranger Pickup

The Ranger Raptor is basically the high-performance version of the Ranger pickup truck, optimized for off-road driving. Over the regular Ranger, the Ranger Raptor features a slightly more aggressive design. It comes with wider fenders to accommodate its massive 285 mm tyres. In addition, the front bumper gets an integrated skid plate as well as tow hooks.

Apart from the ‘Raptor’ logo on the rear fenders, it also gets a completely redesigned front radiator grille, with large ‘FORD’ branding. In addition to the visual enhancements, there are some performance upgrades over the standard Ranger too. These include an upgraded suspension with Fox 2.5-inch off-road racing coilovers that offer 30 per cent more wheel travel, as well as a Watt’s linkage at the rear.

Underpinnings & Capabilities

Ford Ranger actually shares its underpinnings with the Everest SUV, which is actually the international name of the Endeavour sold here in India. The Ranger Raptor, as mentioned earlier, is its high-performance off-roading version.

The Ranger Raptor comes equipped with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine that puts out 213 PS of maximum power, along with 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, similar to the Endeavour. A four-wheel drive system is standard on the Ranger Raptor.

This is the same engine that will be offered with the India-spec Raptor. Apart from that, the pickup truck comes with a Terrain Management System that offers 6 traction modes – Normal, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Sand, Sport, Rock and Baja. The Ranger Raptor has a massive ground clearance of 283 mm, while it also gets an 800 mm water-wading depth.

Features

The features on offer with the Euro-spec Ranger Raptor include an 8-inch Ford’s SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, xenon headlights, LED fog lamps, FordPass connected-car tech, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, remote start, aluminium paddle shifters, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system and more.

Limited Units

Ford will import the Ranger Raptor under the new 2,500-unit homologation-free route. Importing foreign-spec cars has become easier for manufacturers operating in India because of this new rule which allows manufacturers to import a total of 2,500 vehicles in one year through the CBU route, without having to homologate them.

Expected Price

Given the fact that the Ranger Raptor will be brought here as a CBU, expect it to be a premium offering. Also, the exclusivity of the pickup truck will result in a premium price tag. Ford could offer the Ranger Raptor in India at a price of Rs 65 – 70 lakh.