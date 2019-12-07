Following the introduction of the next-gen XUV500 based premium SUV in 2020, Ford is expected to launch a subcompact SUV and a mid-size SUV

Ford and Mahindra have partnered with mutual benefits in mind pertaining to Indian and international markets taking advantage of each other’s strengths. Ever since their tie-up was announced, speculations surrounding the new products have been on the rise and it looks like a wide range of SUVs is in the pipeline.

It is also being said that Ford plans to invest around USD 1 billion in its Indian operations over the next few years. Ford will spend upwards of USD 500 million to develop 2 new SUVs for the Indian market. This is apart from the new SUV that the company plans to develop in partnership with Mahindra and Mahindra.

The jointly developed SUV is slated to be based on the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, while the two new SUVs from Ford will rival the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Vitara Brezza. Reportedly, the upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Creta rivals have been codenamed BX744 and BX745, respectively.

These new models will be sold in China, Brazil and China. Apart from the aforementioned rivals, the new models will even lock horns with the Nexon, XUV300, Venue, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. The smaller of the two new SUVs will replace the Ford EcoSport.

Apart from the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta rivals, the company also plans to launch a Jeep Compass rival. This will be the same next-gen Mahindra XUV500-based SUV that the two companies have decided to co-develop. It will be launched in 2020. Finally, Ford and Mahindra will even work on an electric vehicle that will be based on the Figo’s platform.

With at least three upcoming Ford SUVs in the near future, it doesn’t look like the American carmaker is in a mood to withdraw from the local market anytime soon.

*Pics For Reference only