Ford Oct 2019 Model-Wise Sales Analysis – Figo, Ecosport, Aspire, Freestyle

Last month, Ford EcoSport clocked a total sale of 4,326 units, which resulted into a MoM growth of 37.8 %, the Figo was second-most popular model with a sale of 967 units

Thanks to the increased demand during the festive season, last month saw a substantial increase in sales of most models from biggies like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Even Ford India, which has been affected by perpetually poor sales, saw some healthy improvement in the sales performance of the EcoSport and Endeavour. Here’s a look at how the Ford cars in India performed on the sales charts of October 2019 –

1. Ford Aspire

Currently the only sedan in the company’s lineup, the Aspire is a Figo-based sub-4-metre sedan that rivals models like the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze. The Aspire offers an attractive exterior design, powerful engine options, a sufficiently feature-laden cabin and well-sorted dynamics.

Yet, the Aspire has been a pretty poor performer. In October 2019, the Aspire clocked a sale of 519 units, which, while being 7.5 per cent higher on MoM basis, is 79.4 per cent lower on YoY basis.

2. Ford EcoSport

The next car on our list is the most popular model from Ford India. Last month, the EcoSport sold 4,326 units, thereby resulting in a whopping 37.8 per cent growth on MoM basis. In fact, the EcoSport could even manage to post an YoY growth of 9.3 per cent.

The EcoSport is getting a bit long in the tooth now but is definitely among the most well-sorted product when it comes to dynamics. It also offers a powerful set of engines and is fairly feature-laden, at least in the top-spec trim. Hence, in spite of its age, the EcoSport ends up being a pretty worthy alternative to more popular compact SUVs like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue.

3. Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour is a well-rounded large SUV that comes across as a very good alternative to the immensely successful Toyota Fortuner. The Endeavour has a comfortable and upmarket cabin, power set of motors and capable off-road hardware.

While the Endy has seen some success in the market, it’s still no where close to the Fortuner in terms of sales performance. Last month, the Endeavour sold 700 units, which is a 23.2 per cent improvement on MoM basis and 23.9 on YoY basis.

Model October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Ford Ecosport 4,326 3,957 Ford Figo 967 65 Ford Endeavour 700 565 Ford Aspire 519 2,520 Ford Freestyle 505 1,929

DataSource : AutoPunditz

4. Ford Figo

The Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 rival from Ford India sold 967 units last month, thereby become the second most popular model in the company’s lineup. It resulted into a MoM growth of 2.4 per cent and an YoY basis of a whopping 1,387 units.

The Figo is the sportiest offering in its segment and even looks quite sporty. Also, with the latest update, it has become an even more compelling buy. Still, however, buyers have given more preference to the aforementioned rivals due to poor track record of after sales service and maintenance from Ford India.

5. Ford Freestyle

The last car on our list is the Ford Freestyle, which sold 505 units in October 2019. This has resulted into a MoM growth of 19.7 per cent but a drop of 73.8 per cent on YoY basis.

The Freestyle benefits from all the traits of the donor hatchback, along with offering more robustness due to a high ground clearance and several SUV-inspired styling updates its carries. Also, the Freestyle is better equipped than the Figo. For instance, between the Figo and the Freestyle, it’s only the latter that offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.