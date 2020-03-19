Ford Mustang Mach-E Electric SUV With 482 Km Range Detailed In Video

Ford Mustang Mach-E has EPA estimated range of 482 km and it can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph quicker than some dedicated performance Porsches

Ford has expanded its Mustang family in more than five and a half decades courtesy of the Mach-E all-electric SUV. The prices of the Mach-E have been announced as it prepares to enter the US continental markets from later this year with standard (75.7 kWh Li-ion battery) and extended-range battery (98.8 kWh) options with rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configurations powered by permanent magnet motors.

The Mach-E has every resemblance of the latest Mustang and it does give a whole lot of character for the zero-emission SUV as you can see in the video attached below with long hood, rear haunch design, bold headlights and tri-bar taillamps with good space for occupants and storage. It is equipped with an extended range battery and RWD with estimated EPA range of at least 300 miles (482 km) whereas in the AWD config, the Mach-E makes 332 horsepower and 565 Nm of torque.

In the latter variation, the Mach-E targeting is claimed to do zero to 96 kmph faster than the base Porsche Macan. Two performance-based versions are also made available as the GT does zero to 96 kmph in under four seconds and the GT Performance Edition can go to 96 kmph in the mid-three-second range – comparable to Porsche 911 GTS.

Both the GT versions have an estimated power of 459 horsepower and 830 Nm. The limited production run First Edition is already sold out and comes available in the extended range AWD with scuff plate marked First Edition, red painted brake calipers, metallic pedal covers and contrasting seat stitching. The Mach-E GT will be delivered from spring 2021 in the US.

Other main highlights in the Ford Mustang Mach-E include Brembo performance Flexira aluminum calipers, MagneRide damping system, adaptive suspension technology and so on. It also offers Whisper, Engage and Unbridled driving experiences with each offering unique driving dynamics packages courtesy of sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, specially tuned sounds, etc.

The all-wheel drive system can apply torque independently to the both the axles and is tuned for better handling and acceleration according to the brand. The brand is also the first production vehicle to be tuned by the Ford Performance team using its racing simulator in North Carolina. It also boasts next-gen SYNC system with 15.5-inch screen being at the centre of attraction and enables OTR updates, touch, swipe and pinch controls.