Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 EV Tames Quarter Mile In Under 8 Seconds

Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 uses an electric powertrain to produce more than 1,400 hp and 1500 Nm and it pays homage to the original Cobra Jet

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 has been unveiled by Ford’s Performance division mainly for the drag racing community. Just on paper, its performance numbers are breathtaking as it develops more than 1,400 hp and 1500 Nm torque from not just a conventional engine but electric powertrain. It is developed to claim the quarter mile in less than eight seconds.

It is estimated to do the quarter mile run on drag strips with speeds above 270 kmph. The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is a one-off and it cannot be bought by everyone. The prototype has been created to demonstrate the Blue Oval’s electric propulsion technology and some of the bits learned in making the model will be used on the road-going passenger vehicles.

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 pays homage to the original Cobra Jet that dominated the American drag strips scenes back in the late ’60s. Ford joined hands with Watson Engineering for providing the chassis support as well as development of the prototype along with fostering a custom roll cage. MLe Racecars has designed, built and tuned the Cobra Jet 1400 with its racing expertise.

AEM EV has supplied the necessary software and conducted the calibrations while the inverter and motors are supplied by Cascadia. The American auto major has successfully transitioned several track learnt exercises into everyday usability for private buyers and the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is no different as its electric powertrain is said to push new technology to an absolute limit.

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is seen as an opportunity to develop an EV package for race cars according to Ford Performance Motorsport Global Boss, Mark Rushbrook. It will make its global premiere later in the year at a special event on a drag racing track. Previously, Ford partnered with Webasto for bringing up the Mustang Lithium EV.

As the Jet 400, it also uses an all-electric powertrain kicking out more than 900 horsepower and 1355 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and features Brembo six piston brakes derived from Shelby GT350R, a 10.4-inch touchscreen, Super 8.8 Torsen diff, etc. Ford relies on the Mustang Mach-E to make a strong impact in the EV space.