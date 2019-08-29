Ford Mustang Based Electric SUV Rendered; To Likely Have Nearly 500 Km Range

The conceptual version of the Ford Mustang-based electric SUV will be revealed at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November

Just as other global manufacturers, Ford has jumped on the bandwagon to expanding its reach in the SUV and crossover segments but at the expense of some of its successful sedan nameplates. It was no secret that the Mustang pony car’s popularity would be leveraged in the near future to bring up different body styles.

The first glimpses of an electric crossover based on the Mustang had already been spied testing. While the heavy camouflage did not give us many details, it did show the rugged overall appearance of the crossover along with its sloping roofline and of course Mustang-like front end to some extent.

The Mustang-based zero-emission crossover will indeed make global premiere in November at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show and for those of you who cannot wait, here is the set of spy shot based renderings. Courtesy of Luca Serafini, the digital imagination showcases a rad looking concept that will appeal to buyers as well as general audiences.

We cannot help but think that the electric crossover is a go-faster version of the regular muscle car with butch appearance while handling off-roads. It draws design cues from the Bullit Mustang and adapted onto Cayenne Coupe packaging with scaling up according to the creator who explained it to Motor1.

By being a sporty SUV, he wanted it to carry the direction of a big hatchback with muscular bodywork, aggressive body panels and bigger wheels. The Mustang-based electric SUV/crossover could be termed the Mach E and it will go on sale next year. It is expected to have a driving range of 482 km on a single charge and will likely compete against Tesla Model Y.

The electric SUV could give Ford the much needed sales boost in the EV space mainly in the American market but the Tesla Model Y appears to be a tough rival to beat. As for now, only time will tell!