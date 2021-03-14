Ford Model Wise Feb 2021 Sales – EcoSport, Figo, Endeavour, Aspire

Ford garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 5,775 units in February 2021 as against 7,019 units with 17.7 per cent de-growth

Ford India finished in the ninth position in the overall manufacturers’ table for the month of February 2021 as 5,775 units were sold against 7,019 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year negative volume growth of 17.7 per cent. It held on to a market share of 1.9 per cent as opposed to 2.8 per cent in February 2020 with a drop of 0.9 per cent.

The American auto major has the EcoSport as its top-selling model in the domestic market for long and the scenario did not change last month as 3,171 units were sold against 3,713 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with Year-on-Year negative volume growth of 15 per cent. The compact SUV is getting a new variant in the form of EcoSport SE.

With the absence of a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and the rear styling resembling the export-spec EcoSport, the EcoSport SE will help in expanding the range further. The facelifted version of the sub-four-metre SUV could also be in the works in the near future. The EcoSport set the early benchmark in its segment but it could not back it up with consistent updates.

Ford Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. EcoSport (-15%) 3,171 3,713 2. Freestyle (28%) 1,285 1,004 3. Endeavour (44%) 801 555 4. Aspire (-46%) 399 744 5. Figo (-88%) 119 1,003

Resultantly, it has become one of the ageing models in the segment despite racking in decent volume numbers. Three of the five models in the Blue Oval’s local portfolio recorded negative sales growth in February 2021. The Freestyle posted 1,285 units last month as against 1,004 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 28 per cent.

The Ford Endeavour competes against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and others in the full-sized SUV space and it garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 801 units last month as against 555 units during the same period in 2020 with 44 per cent YoY growth. The Aspire compact sedan finished in the fourth position with just 399 units.

When compared to the corresponding month in 2020 with 744 units, the Aspire met with a YoY de-growth of 46 per cent. The Figo hatchback recorded 119 units last month as against 1,003 units in February 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales slump of 88 per cent.