Ford March 2021 Sales Up By 120% – EcoSport, Endeavour, Figo, Aspire

Ford India sales grew by 120 per cent in March 2021 as it sold 7,746 units in total to finish in eighth position with 2.4 per cent market share

Ford India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 7,746 units in March 2021 as against 3,519 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 120 per cent. When compared to the previous month of February 2021 with 5,775 units, Ford recorded 34 per cent Month-on-Month volume increase.

The American manufacturer’s total market share stood at 2.4 per cent last month as it finished as the eighth most sold carmaker in the country in March 2021 ahead of Honda, MG, Nissan, Volkswagen, FCA and Skoda. The EcoSport has been the consistent seller for the brand over a long period of time.

Only a few weeks ago, the EcoSport SE based on the export-spec compact SUV with the absence of tailgate-mounted spare wheel and a few new feature additions entered the domestic market. Besides the EcoSport, Ford has the Endeavour as its top-selling model in the full-size SUV segment led by Toyota Fortuner.



The Blue Oval also sells the Figo hatchback and Aspire sub-four-metre sedan domestically along with the Freestyle CUV. Next up, Ford is expected to launch the heavily updated EcoSport and it could precede the launch of the C-segment SUV developed in collaboration with Mahindra & Mahindra.

More specifically, it will share the monocoque platform with the next generation Mahindra XUV500 and they will use same powertrains. With Ford and Mahindra JV not coming into fruition, naturally both the brands are not willing to take their partnership beyond a certain point.

It is no secret that Ford definitely needs more new launches in the domestic market and utilising the homologation relaxations, the brand could launch the Ranger Raptor later this year. Ford will more likely launch the facelifted Mustang during the course of 2021 as well in India.

It will get minor cosmetic updates, a digital instrument cluster and an updated touchscreen infotainment system with latest connectivity features. It will continue to be powered by the updated 5.0-litre V8 engine producing around 450 PS maximum power and is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission.