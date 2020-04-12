Ford March 2020 Sales Analysis – EcoSport, Aspire, Endeavour, Figo

Ford registered a total of 3,519 units in March 2020 as against 8,271 units during the same month in 2019 with 58 per cent YoY de-growth

Ford India recorded 3,519 units in March 2020 as against 8,271 units during the same period last year with year-on-year decline of 58 per cent. Last month, the entire automotive industry suffered from massive sales setbacks due to the social and economic crisis faced by the pandemic and the scenario is not expected to improve this month as well.

The American auto major has been enduring hard times recently as only EcoSport and Endeavour are bringing in consistent volumes. In March 2020, the EcoSport ended up as the most sold model within the domestic range with a total of 2,197 units as against 4,241 units during the corresponding month last year.

The compact SUV did beat one of its main rivals and relatively new Mahindra XUV300 in sales at the end of the Financial Year 2020 as well. The Aspire was positioned second with cumulative sales of 431 units as against 1,277 units during the same period in 2019 with a huge decline of 66 per cent.

Model March 2020 Sales March 2019 Sales Growth Ford Ecosport 2,197 4,241 -48% Ford Aspire 431 1,277 -66% Ford Freestyle 340 1,480 -77% Ford Endeavour 381 572 -33% Ford Figo 170 691 -75% Ford Mustang 0 10 –

The arrival of Hyundai Aura and facelifted Tata Tigor could impact in the Aspire’s sales numbers in the coming months. Last time out, the sub-four-metre sedan ended up ahead of Tigor. The Freestyle was the third most sold model as 340 units were garnered against 1,480 units with 77 per cent sales drop.

The Blue Oval managed to sell 381 units of the Endeavour last month as against 572 units during the same period in 2019 with 33 per cent volume decline. While zero units of the Mustang were registered, the Figo hatchback rivalling against the Maruti Suzuki Swift posted a total of 170 units as against 691 units in March 2019.

Compared to February 2020, Ford posted 50 per cent negative sales growth as 7,019 were sold during that period. The automotive industry, as a whole, posted 52 per cent Year-on-Year sales decline last month as Maruti Suzuki headed the charts ahead of Hyundai and Kia with its best showing yet in terms of position.