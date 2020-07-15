Ford June 2020 Sales Analysis – EcoSport, Freestyle, Figo, Endeavour

Ford recorded 2,639 units last month with 51 per cent sales decline; EcoSport was the most sold model with 1,212 units to its credit

Ford India posted a total of 2,639 units in June 2020 as against 5,333 units during the same period last year with 51 per cent negative sales growth. It finished in eighth position ahead of MG, Volkswagen, Honda, Skoda, Nissan and FCA. The EcoSport was the most sold Ford model last month as 1,212 units were registered as against 3,254 units.

This resulted in a massive volume de-growth of 63 per cent. The sub-four-metre SUV has long been the highest-selling model for the Blue Oval but its popularity has reduced due to the arrival of more advanced rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. The Freestyle ended up second with a total of 506 units as against 592 units in June 2019.

Thus, the crossover posted only 15 per cent YoY de-growth last month. The Aspire compact sedan managed to garner 381 units in June 2020 as against 463 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 18 per cent volume drop. The Endeavour competing primarily with Toyota Fortuner saw a total of 366 units.

Model (+/-%) June 2020 June 2019 Ford Ecosport (-63%) 1,212 3,254 Ford Freestyle (-15%) 506 592 Ford Aspire (-18%) 381 463 Ford Endeavour (-49%) 366 716 Ford Figo (-44%) 174 308

Compared to the same period in 2019, the full-sized SUV recorded 49 per cent de-growth. The Figo ended the month fifth and last as only 174 units were sold against 308 units with 44 per cent volume decline. The American manufacturer is expected to introduce the facelifted Mustang later this year or in early 2021.

Amidst being a successful GT sportscar, the Mustang does not drive in high volumes the brand really needs for sustainability in the Indian market. Ford depends on its partnership with Mahindra to bring in new products, as a C-segment SUV based on the next generation Mahindra XUV500 is in the works.

Ford will also use Mahindra’s expertise in manufacturing and powertrain, as more SUVs are said to be in the pipeline for the near future. The second generation Mahindra XUV500 is said to be introduced in the second quarter of next year and thus expect the Ford C-SUV to reach showrooms towards the later stages of 2021 or in 2022.