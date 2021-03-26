Ford India Will Not Use Mahindra Engines For Its Future Products – Report

As a part of the JV, Ford was supposed to borrow powertrains from Mahindra for a range of cars including the EcoSport as well as its upcoming new C-segment SUV

The Mahindra-Ford joint venture was called off earlier this year as a result of changes in the business as well as global economic conditions. Now, the American carmaker is set to make use of its own set of engines and products to define the future footprint in the Indian market.

A new report by ETAuto suggests that Ford has asked its vendors to hold work on two of its upcoming projects BX744 and BX772 till August 2021, as it finalizes the new powertrains from its own portfolio. The report also says that the BX744 and BX772 compact SUVs will be managed internally.

It should be noted that the shift from Mahindra’s powertrains to its own engines could result in a delay of both the products. The BX772 is the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rivaling mid-size SUV, while the BX744 is a new sub-4m SUV; both of which were originally slated for a 2022-23 launch. The debut of these two SUVs could now be delayed by up to six months.

Ford is now also re-evaluating its upcoming C-segment SUV that was earlier expected to make use of the same powertrains as the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500. Ford might go ahead and introduce one of their own products in the country instead of relying on a Mahindra offering.

The $800 million originally allocated for the proposed JV by Ford will now be used for its independent operation, as well as catering to the emerging markets. On the other hand, Mahindra is diverting its proposed JV funds into its electrification plan for the future.

Ford had also planned to update the EcoSport and make use of Mahindra’s G12 powertrain, however, the updated sub-4m SUV will be launched later this year with Ford’s Dragon powertrain.

Ford currently offers the EcoSport with two engine options, including a 1.5-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine that puts out 123 PS of maximum power, along with 149 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 100 PS of power and 215 Nm of torque.