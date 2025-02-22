Ford India Reviving Chennai Factory, Talks In Full Swing

Ford’s team is in advanced talks with stakeholders and the tariff related issues are being addressed before production finally starts at Chennai factory

Ford, the renowned American automaker, is eyeing a comeback in the Indian market after a big gap of four years. The company had shut down its sales operations in India in Sep 2021 due to low sales. However, it continued the export business till 2022 from its production facilities in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. As per a recent media report, Ford is giving final touches to its plans of reviving the Chennai factory. The discussions are going on with stakeholders and the tariff related issues are being addressed.

The media report outrightly rejected the earlier rumours that claimed that the company’s plans to revive the factory at Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai have faced a roadblock. The officials closer to the development stated that talks are still going on and something fruitful will come out soon.

“Ford is finalising their plans and we are discussing with them. No cause of concern,” the source said. The new administration is resolving the tarrif related concerns in Chennai. Last year in September, Ford had stated that it is contemplating resumption of production at the Chennai manufacturing unit. Furthermore, it also announced plans to expand its Global Capability Centre in Chennai.

Also Read: 4 New Electrified Toyota SUVs Likely Launching Soon In India

The top officials from the American autogiant had submitted a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Tamil Nadu with plans to commence production at Chennai factory for export purposes. This announcement came after an official meeting between MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and top brass at Ford Motor Company in Chicago during his US visit. The Ford team included K Hart, Vice President of International Government Affairs, Matthew Kotlowski, Ford India Director of Government Affairs, and others.

The American brand had been selling cars in India since 1995. It begin sales operations in a 50:50 joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra. However, three years later, it increased the stakes to 72 percent. However, it was only in 2013 when the company tasted real success with the launch of the EcoSport, which was touted as India’s first sub 4-m SUV. The company during its three-decade long tenure in India invested around $2 billion.

Also Read: 4 New 7-Seater Full Size SUVs Likely Arriving In India Soon

Last year, Ford India sold its Sanand facility in Gujarat to Tata Motors. It was also in talks with JSW Group to sell off the Chennai factory but the deal did not materialise. The Vietnamese EV maker Vinfast had also expressed interest in buying the plant in Chennai but talks fell apart again. In fact, MG Motor India, which is now in a JV with JSW Group, had also wished to buy this production unit but nothing concrete happened.