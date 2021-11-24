Ford India Issues Recall For EcoSport Diesel To Solve DPF Issues

Even though Ford has ended operations in India, the manufacturer is continuing to offer aftersales support to its customers

Ford India has issued a voluntary recall for EcoSport regarding DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) issues. The company has notified the customers to check the VIN of their vehicle to see if they are affected by the recall, and visit their nearest Ford service centre if they are.

Previously, Ford EcoSport diesel owners were reporting problems with the engine at low RPMs. The revs weren’t stable, rather they would jump up and down, which could be due to improper combustion. Not only was this unsettling, but it could also damage the DPF. The manufacturer has stated that although damaged DPF isn’t a safety hazard, it would result in non-compliance with the current BS6 emission standards.

To resolve the issue, Ford service centres will update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software of the affected cars, and if needed, the emission reduction components of the exhaust system would also be replaced. The inspection and update would take less than half a day, subject to service slot availability, so be sure to check and schedule your service under the recall scheme if needed.

Ford EcoSport diesel was powered by a 1.5L, turbocharged, inline-4 motor, capable of generating 100 PS and 215 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Other than that, the SUV was also available with a 1.5L, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine option (123 PS/149 Nm) before discontinuation. A 6-speed manual transmission was offered as standard, and a 6-speed AT was available as an option on the petrol version.

It’s good to see Ford actively offering aftersales service support to its customers even after shutting down shop in India. Regular readers would remember that the blue oval had announced the end of its sales and manufacturing in the country back in September this year, following massive losses.

The manufacturer has confirmed that it is planning to return to India with its iconic models, like the Mustang, Ranger Raptor, etc., likely in 2022. These vehicles will be CBU imports, likely brought to our market in very limited numbers, and will obviously have premium price tags.