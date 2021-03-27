Ford India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3% – Ecosport To Endeavour

The prices of the Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and Endeavour are set to increase in the Indian market next month

With the new financial year approaching, automobile manufacturers in India are busy announcing price hikes for their vehicles. Ford India has also climbed on that bandwagon now. The manufacturer has declared that the prices of its vehicles will increase by up to 3 per cent, starting 1st April 2021, and the individual hikes will vary for each model.

The updated price list will be revealed by the manufacturer next month. Ford had implemented a similar price hike across its range at the beginning of this year, in January 2021, citing increased input costs as the reason. With the cost of raw materials and auto components continuing to rise, car prices have been climbing as well.

Ford is also reportedly planning to launch a high-end vehicle in India, as a CKD import in limited numbers. Rumours suggest that this could be the Mustang Mach E, which would rival the Jaguar I-Pace and upcoming Audi e-Tron in our market upon launch. Also, Ford has now called off its joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra completely.

Previously, the Blue Oval was developing a C-SUV based on the next-generation Mahindra XUV500, to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in our market, but that plan has been dropped. Ford will now use a different platform for this upcoming SUV, probably from an existing model from its international arsenal.

Ford was also planning to source engines from Mahindra for its vehicles, including the upcoming Ford EcoSport update and the aforementioned C-SUV. Now, the American carmaker will be utilising powerplants from its own brand. However, if Ford is planning to bring in new engines, it will have to localise them heavily so that the costs don’t escalate too high.

The upcoming EcoSport facelift, which is due for arrival this year, will continue to offer the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as the current model. Ford is also developing an all-new sub-4-metre SUV, which is expected to arrive in 2022 or 2023. This new compact SUV will not only be sold in India, but will be exported to other markets as well.