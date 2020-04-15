Ford FY 2020 Sales Analysis – 66,415 Cars Sold, Down By 29%

Ford posted 66,415 units in FY2020 as against 92,937 units with 29 per cent YoY sales de-growth; finished ninth in manufacturers’ table

Ford’s India division posted a total of 66,415 units during the April 2019 to March 2020 period as against 92,937 units in the previous financial year with year-on-year negative sales growth of 29 per cent. The Blue Oval ended up ninth in the overall sales charts for the manufacturers ahead of Volkswagen, MG, Nissan, Skoda and FCA.

The American manufacturer had the EcoSport as its most sold model in FY2020 just as in the previous fiscals. The sub-four-metre SUV has drawn in consistent sales volumes over the years and last FY was no different. It begs the question of when a new generation will arrive and we expect it to be home sometime in the next year or two following its debut in South America.

The compact five-seater SUV was responsible for more than half of Ford’s total volumes last fiscal, underlining its importance. In FY2020, Ford retailed a total of 37,844 units as against 46,265 units during the corresponding period in FY2019 with a drop of 18 per cent. The Figo came second with a total of 8,348 units as against 2,424 units the previous time.

Model FY 2020 FY 2019 Growth Ford Ecosport 37,844 46,265 -18% Ford Figo 8,348 2,424 344% Ford Freestyle 7,138 22,875 -69% Ford Aspire 6,568 15,440 -57% Ford Endeavour 6,470 5,829 11% Ford Mustang 47 104 -55% Total 66,415 92,937 -29%

The Freestyle based on the Figo, on the other hand, finished third with a total of 7,138 units as against 22,875 units with a massive decline of 69 per cent. The Aspire subcompact sedan registered a cumulative domestic tally 6,568 units as against 15,440 units with 57 per cent volume drop as Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to dominate its space.

The Endeavour is another popular model for Ford considering its premium price point. Despite playing second fiddle to Toyota Fortuner, the full-sized SUV posted impressive sales in the last financial year as 6,470 units were sold against 5,829 units during the same period previous time with 11 per cent negative growth.

Only 47 units of the iconic Mustang were sold last FY as against 104 units with 55 per cent decline. Ford relies on its partnership with Mahindra for any future success in the Indian market as a range of SUVs appears to be in the pipeline.