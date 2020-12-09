Ford Freestyle Sales Go Up By 79% In November 2020

The Ford Freestyle was the only car from the house of the American carmaker in India to have recorded a positive YoY growth in sales

The Ford Freestyle never seemed to have received the admiration it deserves in the Indian market, however, it looks like the car’s popularity is finally rising. In the month of November 2020, the Ford Freestyle recorded a positive year-on-year growth in sales by a massive 79 per cent!

Ford managed to sell 1,134 units of the Freestyle last month, which only put it behind the EcoSport in the American carmaker’s Indian line-up. However, it should be noted that the Freestyle was the only Ford car to have recorded positive YoY growth in November 2020, since the manufacturer sold only 632 units of the crossover hatch in the same month last year. The Freestyle also recorded positive month-on-month growth, since Ford sold 848 units of the car in October 2020.

As of now, Ford offers the Freestyle with two different powertrains – a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 96 PS of maximum power along with 119 Nm of peak torque; as well as a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder oil burner that generates 100 PS power and 215 Nm torque.

A 5-speed manual transmission is standard with both the powertrains. These are the same powertrains that are also used by Ford for the Figo and the Aspire, both of which also happen to share a lot of other equipment with the Freestyle.

On the feature front, Ford has equipped the Freestyle with auto headlamps, touchscreen infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, Ford Pass connected car tech, steering-mounted controls, push-button start/stop and so on. The safety features on offer include ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, Hill Launch Assist, Electronic Stability Program and Traction Control System as well.

Ford currently retails the Freestyle at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 8.79 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The Freestyle puts up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz and even the Toyota Glanza.