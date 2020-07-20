Ford Figo Petrol Automatic To Be Launched Next Month – Report

Ford Figo is currently priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago

Ford currently offers the Figo hatchback in the Indian market with a 1.2-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine rated at 96 PS/119 Nm, as well as a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine that belts out 100 PS of max power and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are BS6-compliant, and come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

However, Ford is working on introducing an optional automatic gearbox for the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The automatic gearbox will be the same 6-speed torque convertor unit as its sibling, the EcoSport. It is yet to be seen if the Figo will also borrow the paddle-shifters from the sub-4m SUV. If it does, the Figo will manage to attract even more buyers since the new gearbox will improve throttle response at low engine speeds.

No other changes are expected to be made to the hatchback. With that being said, the Figo comes equipped with features like a 7.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, FordPass connected car tech, automatic climate control, push button start/stop and more.

On the safety front, the Figo gets up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors, reverse parking camera, front seat belt reminder and so on. The Ford Figo received a mid-life refresh back in March 2019 which brought in some cosmetic changes, as well as a host of new features.

Since then, the only update that the Figo received was BS6-compliance, in February this year. Ford currently retails the Figo diesel between Rs 7.16 lakh and Rs 8.15 lakh, while the petrol trims are offered at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 7.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

With the introduction of the automatic trim, the upper price of the petrol trim are expected to go up. The Figo competes against the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift, as well as the Tata Tiago.