Ford Figo Facelift Rendered Taking Design Cues From Puma SUV

Ford Figo Facelift could arrive sometime later next year globally and the rendering shows it taking design inspiration from the Puma

The Figo was a popular nameplate in India in its first generation but the tables had turned around with the existing model as the EcoSport long emerged as the brand’s top-selling vehicle. Last month, Ford introduced the BSVI compliant Figo domestically as it costs between Rs. 5.39 lakh for the Ambiente and Rs. 7.85 lakh for the Titanium Blu (ex-showroom).

Here is an imagination that showcases the possible facelift arriving in the next one year or so. The rendering of the Figo facelift looks more youthful than the existing model. It is an evolutionary take on the budget hatchback but the changes are good enough to make a certain impact. We do not know yet if these details will be applied on to the production-spec model accurately but we do hope they are.

The front fascia comprises of redesigned grille and headlamps. The regular honeycomb-shaped grille has an altered shape as it widens and deepens with horizontal chrome bits adding flare. The grille section is outlined in chrome and the newly designed fog lamp housing has chrome accents. In the lower section, the imaginative rendering features underbody protection through a skid plate like structure.

The overall silhouette of the Figo remains identical as the outgoing model and it rides on new wheels. The wing mirrors have dual-tone finish and the B-pillar is also finished in black colour. The modified headlamps of the updated Figo have LED Daytime Running Lights as the bulbous shape reminds us of the unit seen on the elegant-looking Puma compact SUV.

At the back, the impact of the Puma can be clearly witnessed as the C-shaped split LED tail lamps and new bumper have improved the road presence. You could also see the antenna and tailgate-mounted spoiler. If these are the styling changes going into the facelift in Brazil we can expect identical changes on the India-spec model.

However, Ford is concentrating on bringing in a range of SUVs into the domestic market via its partnership with Mahindra. A C-segment SUV appears to be first in line and it could be followed by a mid-size SUV as both the brands could eye a big pie in the SUV segments with high volume potential.