Ford Figo, Aspire & Freestyle Variants Rejigged, Updated Price List Inside

The Ford Figo, Aspire and Freestyle are all built on the same platform and share their underpinnings. The popularity of these three cars in the Indian market is slowly diminishing, but Ford has now revised the variants of the Figo, Aspire and Freestyle in order to at least simplify the car buying experience for people interested in either of the three.

The carmaker has The company has discontinued a range of entry-spec variants, which means that the pricing is revised too. That said, Ford continues to offer the Figo, Aspire and Freestyle with both the petrol and diesel powertrains.

Ford is now offering three petrol trims and two diesel trims of the Figo, with prices starting from Rs 5.64 lakh for the former and Rs 7.74 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the latter. The petrol variants on offer are – Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu, while the diesel powertrain is only offered on the Titanium and Titanium Blu.

Figo Price* Ambiente Rs 5.64 lakh Titanium Rs 6.64 lakh Titanium Blu Rs 7.09 lakh Titanium Rs 7.74 lakh Titanium Blu Rs 8.19 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

On the other hand, the Aspire sedan is now only being offered with two petrol trims priced at Rs 7.24 lakh (Titanium) and Rs 7.59 lakh (Titanium+) and two diesel variants priced at Rs 8.34 lakh for Titanium and Rs 8.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for Titanium +.

Aspire Price* Titanium 1.2L petrol Rs 7.24 lakh Titanium + 1.2L petrol Rs 7.59 lakh Titanium 1.5L diesel Rs 8.34 lakh Titanium + 1.5L diesel Rs 8.69 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Last but certainly not least, the Freestyle is now available with three petrol and three diesel trims, namely Titanium, Titanium + and Flair. Pricing for the petrol variants starts from Rs 7.09 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 7.74 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel variants are priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Freestyle Price* Titanium 1.2L petrol Rs 7.09 lakh Titanium + 1.2L petrol Rs 7.44 lakh Flair 1.2L petrol Rs 7.74 lakh Titanium 1.5L diesel Rs 8.19 lakh Titanium + 1.5L diesel Rs 8.54 lakh Flair 1.5L diesel Rs 8.84 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Powering the Figo, Aspire and Freestyle are the same 1.2-litre Ti-VCT petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former puts out 96 PS of maximum power, along with 119 Nm of torque; while the latter has a power output of 100 PS, and a 215 Nm max torque rating. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on both the engines as standard.