Ford F-150 Launched In Philippines Hours Before Next-Gen Model’s Debut

The Ford F-150 will be sold in two variants in the Philippines, i.e. Lariat 4×2 SuperCrew and 4×4 Platinum SuperCrew priced at PHP 2,698,000 and PHP 2,998,000 respectively

Ford Motor Company officially teased the next-gen version of its most popular pickup truck, the F-150. While the new-gen model is set to be revealed tomorrow at 5:30 AM (IST), the carmaker has launched the current-gen model in Philippine market at a starting price of 26,98,000 Philippine Peso, which is around Rs 40.76 lakh in Indian currency.

The full-size F-150 pickup truck will be offered in two variants in the country – a 4×2 trim (Lariat), and a 4×4 variant (Platinum), with the latter one being priced at PHP 2,998,000 (INR 45.30 lakh). Both the variants will be powered by a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 engine producing 375 horses at 5,000 rpm, along with 637 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Inside the cabin of the top-end trim is genuine ash wood and aluminum trim, as well as color-coordinated flooring and premium mats. Both the variants get Ford’s SYNC 3 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a 10-speaker audio system sourced from Bang & Olufsen and so on.

On the safety front, the pickup truck gets pre-collision assist with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keeping System, a 360-degree camera, and Active Park Assist as well. Ford already retailed the Ranger and the Ranger Raptor in the Philippine market, but the F-150 goes on to become the carmaker’s flagship pickup truck offering in the country.

In terms of size, thee Ford F-150 measures 5,890 mm in length, 2,029 mm in width, stands 1,961 mm tall (Platinum 4×4) and gets a 3,683 mm long wheelbase. Compared to the Ranger pickup truck sold in the country, the F-150 is 536 mm longer, 101 mm taller and 208 mm wider than the former.

Ford will be revealing the fourteenth generation model of the F-150 pickup truck globally tomorrow, which is expected to come equipped with more premium interiors, and a range of driver-assistive, comfort, convenience & safety features. The new-gen F-150 will retain its rivalry with the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra and Ram 1500 in the North American markets.