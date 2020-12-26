Ford Endeavour Sees Drop In Features – Details Inside

The Ford Endeavour continues to be one of the best-selling 7-seat premium SUVs in the Indian market, and is currently priced between Rs 29.99 – 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

In a shocking move, Ford has removed a few features from the Endeavour SUV. According to a report by TeamBHP, Endeavour SUV their VIN after MAJAXXMRWALT00001 will lose some features, including active noise cancellation, scuff plates, 2 speakers and rear seat heater amongst others.

The active noise cancellation feature will be deleted from all the entire line-up, while the Titanium 4X2 variant will lose the steel scuff plates at the front, as well as 2 speakers. This particular variant will now have 8 speakers instead of the 10 that have been offered with the said trim until now.

Also, the Titanium+ and Sport variants will not be offered with the aux heater anymore, which is basically the heater for the rear seat occupants. In addition, the alloy wheel design of the 4X2 variants has been changed to a single-tone version of the alloys that were offered with the pre-facelifted Endeavour.

However, features like an 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, FordPass connected car tech, semi-autonomous parallel park assist, power-folding third-row seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof will continue to be offered with the SUV.

Safety features on offer include seven airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill launch assist, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control with Rollover Stability and Traction Control, auto headlamps with rain sensing wipers, rear-view camera and more.

The Endeavour will continue to be offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, that puts out 170 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The Endeavour continues to retail at a starting price of Rs 29.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 35.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. This makes it Ford’s most premium mass-market offering in India. The seven-seat premium SUV puts up against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4 as well as the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace in the Indian market.