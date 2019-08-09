Ford Endeavour Sales Up By 49% Post Facelift Launch

The sales growth on a YoY basis can be attributed to the slew of updates that the Ford Endeavour received earlier this year in the form of a mid-life facelift

It looks like the handful of minor updates that the Ford Endeavour received earlier this year have been working well for the Toyota Fortuner rival. The large SUV has managed to put on a pretty good show on the sales charts last month.

The Ford Endeavour sold a total of 700 units last month, which is a 49 per cent increase from 471 units sold in July 2018. Also, the company’s flagship SUV for our country has even outsold the much cheaper Aspire and Freestyle, of which 431 and 550 units sold, respectively.

The Ford Endeavour has been witnessing a healthy growth (YoY basis) ever since the facelift was introduced. In May, 628 units sold, which was a 79 per cent increment from its sales performance in the corresponding month last year. Even in June, it found 716 buyers, which is a decent figure for a car of this segment.

While the Ford Endeavour has been doing better than last year, its arch-rival Toyota Fortuner has been losing its popularity on the sales charts. Last month, 1,187 units of the SUV sold, thereby marking a clear 36 per cent decline from the 1,856 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

The Ford Endeavour facelift was launched at a starting price of Rs 28.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), with the refreshed SUV going on sale only in Titanium and Titanium+ trims after the discontinuation of the Trend variant.

The exterior updates on the refreshed SUV are confined to an updated grille, smoked-out headlamps, new front bumper, LED inserts on tail lamps, new 18-inch alloy wheels and a new paint option called Diffuser Silver that replaces the Smoke Grey colour from the palette.

The Ford Endeavour has been available with 2.2-litre diesel and 3.2-litre diesel engine options. The former produces 158 bhp and 385 Nm, while the latter outputs 197 bhp and 470 Nm. The smaller diesel engine option is available with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic unit, while the bigger unit is available exclusively with a six-speed automatic unit with 4WD.