Ford Endeavour Returning To India With 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel Engine – Report

Ford Endeavour is expected to be sold through the CBU route and it could be powered by a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine producing 211 bhp

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Ford could relaunch in India with the Endeavour full-size SUV via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. Being a full import, it will reportedly be priced significantly higher than the discontinued model. The seven-seater SUV could be brought into the country with a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine.

While the report said that it could be called the Everest, we do expect it to carry on with the Endeavour nameplate upon arrival. The 2.0-litre bi-turbo oil-burner develops a maximum power output of 211 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is hooked with a ten-speed automatic transmission, which was already available on sale in India.

It has also been reported that the Blue Oval will launch as many as eight CBU models including the Mustang GT, Mustang Mach-E sometime next year. As for the international markets, Ford is working on a heavily updated Endeavour with the design inspired by the latest F-150 and it could get a plug-in hybrid option as well according to speculations.

Since the brand announced its exit from India, Toyota further extended its advantage at the top of the full-size SUV segment with the Fortuner and recently the 4×4 version of the Legender AT was also introduced. The Endeavour was priced competitively when it was on sale and it will have to be waited and seen how the pricing strategy would pan out to be as a CBU import.

Generally, the CBU vehicles are priced at a more premium due to the taxes incurred in bringing them from abroad and in India, the pricing will make or break any vehicle’s sales as we have seen in the past. If the report holds true, the Endeavour could be launched in 2022.

Globally, the Ford Mustang Mach E comes with 68 kWh and 88 kWh battery packs available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The performance numbers range from 270 hp to 487 hp as the 68 kWh battery pack is claimed to have a range of 370 km and the 88 kWh with 491 km range on the EPA cycle.