Ford Endeavour Price Hike In India – New Vs Old Prices

Following the latest price hike, the prices of Ford Endeavour have increased by up to a maximum of Rs. 80,000 in the Indian market

Ford India has increased the prices of all its vehicles for the second time this year. The manufacturer hasn’t provided any official reason for the price hike this month, but it is probably due to the steadily increasing costs of raw materials as well as transportation.

Ford’s flagship vehicle in the Indian market – Endeavour – has undergone a price hike of Rs. 80,000 on the ‘Titanium Plus 4×4’ and ‘Sport’ trims. The ‘Titanium Plus 4×2’ variant has seen an increase of Rs. 70,000 in its price, while the base ‘Titanium 4×2’ variant has been spared from the price hike.

In the Indian market, Ford Endeavour is available with a single engine option, a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine. This powerplant is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 170 PS and 420 Nm, respectively, and comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is available in both rear-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive configurations.

The Endeavour also gets a Terrain Management System with four driving modes on offer, namely Normal, Snow/Mud/Grass, Sand, and Rock. The system has shift-on-fly functionality, which is great for off-road driving. The SUV also offers features like hill launch assist, hill descent control, and electric locking rear differential.

Other features on offer include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, push-button start, reverse parking camera, 8-way power-adjustable seats (first row), hands-free tailgate, semi-auto parallel park assist, electric panoramic sunroof, AC vents for second- and third-row seats, TPMS, electronic stability control, 7 airbags, and FordPass connected car tech.

Ford Endeavour Price Hike – May 2021 Trim Level New Price Old Price Titanium 4×2 Rs. 29.99 lakh Rs. 29.99 lakh Titanium Plus 4×2 Rs. 33.80 lakh Rs. 33.10 lakh Titanium Plus 4×4 Rs. 35.60 lakh Rs. 34.80 lakh Sport 4×4 Rs. 36.25 lakh Rs. 35.45 lakh

After the latest price hike, Ford Endeavour is now priced from Rs. 29.99 lakh to Rs. 36.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, its chief rivals are Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi