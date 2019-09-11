Ford Endeavour Posted 14% Sales Growth In August 2019

Ford Endeavour, the biggest Ford SUV to sell in India performed well in August 2019 registering a growth of 14 percent

India is a tough market to crack for most of the car manufacturers and as history has shown, it has been particularly difficult for the American car brands. The lone surviving American brand in India is the Ford Motor Company that has some really nice products like Ford Endeavour and Ecosport in its portfolio but is struggling to rake up good sales numbers in the domestic market.

In August 2019 too, Ford suffered a 31 percent decline in sales, resulting in sales volume reaching almost 5,000, which is less than new brands like Kia Motors. The reason for such downfall is weak sales of brand’s important cars like the Ford EcoSport. However, one car that performed better than other Ford vehicles is the new Ford Endeavour and it is clear that the facelift Ford gave to the full-grown 7-seater SUV is clearly working in favour of the brand.

Ford sold 572 units of Endeavour in August 2019 as against 503 units during the same month last year, recording a 14 percent jump in sales. However the sales have declined as compared to the previous month when Ford sold 700 units of Endeavour, hence an 18 percent sales decline.

The other product that performed immensely well in August 2019 is the Ford Figo, the company’s most affordable offering in India. Ford sold 895 units of Figo as against 14 units last year, recording a massive 6293 percent increase. However, on a monthly basis, there was a 39 percent decline as Ford sold 1,466 units of Figo in July 2019.

In terms of overall sales, Ford sales dropped by 31.4% to just 5,517 units in August 2019 as compared to 8,042 units sold last year same month. On M-o-M basis, there’s a 12 percent decline as Ford sold 6,284 units in July 2019.