Ford Endeavour Gets New 2.3L Turbo Ecoboost (275 PS) Petrol Engine

The new 2.3-litre petrol engine launched in China produces 275 PS and 455 Nm and is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission

In the global markets, Ford’s popular Everest (Endeavour as we know in India) has gained a brand new 2.3-litre petrol engine. It costs from CNY 2,85,800 (Rs. 30.45 lakh approximately) in China. This engine is bigger than the 2.0-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder unit previously on sale in the Chinese market and it develops a maximum power output of 275 PS at 5,500 rpm and 455 Nm of peak torque delivered at 2,500 rpm.

The powertrain is hooked with a ten-speed automatic transmission sending power to four wheels as an option. Compared to its replacement, the 2.3-litre unit pumps out 28 PS more power and a massive 105 Nm torque in addition as the discontinued 2.0-litre unit kicked out 247 PS at 5,500 rpm and 360 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The latter was paired with a six-speed automatic transmission as standard.

As the new engine, the 2.0-litre EcoBoost motor had a four-wheel-drive configuration as an option. We showed you spy pictures of the next generation Endeavour recently and it could be launched in China first before reaching other markets. The new 2.3-litre petrol engine may not make its way to every market though as it could be restricted to select countries.

The BSVI version of the Ford Endeavour was introduced earlier this year in India with a new industry-first ten-speed auto and is priced from Rs. 29.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine developing 170 PS and 420 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 4×2 or 4×4 configuration. It has a claimed class-leading fuel economy of 13.90 kmpl, besides having 20 per cent improvement in low-end torque compared to the old 2.2-litre TDCi engine.

The fourth-generation Endeavour is expected to arrive sometime later next year in India. Its main rival Toyota Fortuner has received a facelift internationally and it will likely be launched in the domestic market towards the end of this year or in early 2021 with a more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine.

The next-gen Endeavour appears to have a host of exterior changes. It could get a front fascia taking design inspiration from the F-series pickup trucks while the cabin will boast a range of updates as well.