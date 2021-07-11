Ford Endeavour Gets Expensive, Titanium 4X2 Trim Discontinued

Ford Endeavour now boasts of an increased starting price as the brand pulled the plug on the entry-level Titanium trim

By now, we all know, Ford is constant at rejigging variant lineups of its products. This time around, the vehicle in focus is the Endeavour. The American carmaker has now discontinued the base-spec Titanium 4X2 trim of the ladder-frame SUV. With the revisions, the Endeavour range now starts from Titanium+ 4X2 trim.

Consequently, the starting price of the Ford Endeavour has now increased to Rs. 33.80 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Titanium 4X2 variant was cheaper by almost Rs. 4 lakh. But the new entry-level trim, Titanium+, comes fitted with more features.

The list includes ambient lighting, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, one-touch up & down power windows, flat-folding third row, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers, bi-LED headlamps with DRLs, powered tailgate, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof. The 4X4 trims, on the other hand, get hill descent control and a Terrain management system.

In fact, it comes standard with safety features like front, side & curtain airbags, electronic IRVMs, electronic stability control, traction control, rollover stability control, parallel park assist, seat belt alarm, driver knee airbag, front and rear parking sensors, seat belts with pre-tensioners & load limiters, and reverse parking camera as standard fitment across the range.

As of now, the Ford Endeavour is available in a total of 3 variants, namely Titanium+ 4X2, Titanium+ 4X4, and Sport. Under its hood sits a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine, belting out 168 Bhp of peak power and 420 Nm of max torque. A 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is a standard affair across the range, but the AWD system is optional in the Titanium+ variant.

Earlier, in December last year, Ford removed the scuff plates and front two speakers from the Titanium trim, while the Aux Heater was removed from the higher variants. Talking of proportions, Ford Endeavour is a large SUV with a length of 4,903 mm, a width of 1,869 mm, and a height of 1,837 mm. In India, Ford Endeavour rivals the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. Also, the brand is planning to update the Endeavour with a new design theme, inspired by the bigger F-150 pickup truck.