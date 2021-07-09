Ford Endeavour Beats Toyota Fortuner & MG Gloster In June 2021

Ford Endeavour outsold Toyota Fortuner in the month of June 2021 with 892 units as against 366 units with 143.7 per cent YoY growth

In the month of June 2021, Ford India’s Endeavour beat its arch-rival Toyota Fortuner to sit at the top of the full-size SUV sales charts. The American seven-seater SUV recorded 892 units last month as against 366 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales surge of 143.7 per cent. The Fortuner could only manage 549 units in the sixth month of the year.

The Toyota Fortuner garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 713 units during the corresponding month one year ago with a Year-on-Year volume negative growth of 23 per cent. MG Motor India’s Gloster finished in the third position with 306 units last month and it has been gaining consistent volumes since its debut in the domestic market.

The Hyundai Tucson registered a total of 85 units in June 2021 as against just 30 units during the same period last year with a 183 per cent YoY volume increase. Mahindra’s SsangYong Rexton G4 derived Alturas G4 could only manage 16 despatches last month and speculations surrounding its domestic future have existed for several months already.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Ford Endeavour (143.7%) 892 366 2. Toyota Fortuner (-23%) 549 713 3. MG Gloster 306 – 4. Hyundai Tucson (183%) 85 30 5. Mahindra Alturas G4 16 –

The next-generation Ford Endeavour is currently in the works and it could be introduced in India towards the later stages of 2022. It takes heavy design influence from the latest F-series pickup trucks and it will have a host of changes inside as well along with the inclusion of new features and technologies pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety, connectivity, etc.

In India, the Endeavour is currently priced between Rs. 33.80 lakh and Rs. 36.25 lakh while the Toyota Fortuner costs between Rs. 30.36 lakh and Rs. 38.32 lakh. The MG Gloster is priced from Rs. 29.98 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes up to Rs. 36.88 lakh for the range-topping model. The Mahindra Alturas G4 carries a sticker tag of Rs. 28.74 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 31.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Tucson is priced between Rs. 22.58 lakh and Rs. 27.36 lakh and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine with automatic transmission as standard.