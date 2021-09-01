Ford Endeavour 2.0L Twin-Turbo Diesel Spied? Launch Likely Soon

A test model of the current-gen Ford Endeavour was spotted on test recently, fueling rumours about the launch of a more powerful engine

Recently, a Ford Endeavour test model was spotted on the streets of Chakan, Pune. The vehicle was wearing emissions testing equipment, which leads us to believe that a new engine is being tested here. The most likely option would be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor, which is already available on the international-spec version.

The 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine, available on Ford Endeavour in other countries (known overseas as Ford Everest), is capable of generating a peak power of 213 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. It comes mated exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Both RWD and AWD options are available here.

The India-spec version, on the other hand, gets a 2.0L single-turbo diesel motor, which belts out 170 PS and 420 Nm. The transmission option is the same on the Indian Endeavour as the international Everest. The additional power would be a welcome change on the Ford SUV, especially with the stiffer competition nowadays in the Indian market.

Rivals like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster have more powerful diesel engine options available. Not only that, but the soon-to-launch Mahindra XUV700, which will sit a segment below the Endeavour, is also more powerful! Considering this, it would be a smart step for Ford to offer a more powerful powerplant.

We’re not sure if the new engine would be standard across the range or only available on the top trim(s). It should also be noted that Ford is currently developing the next-generation Endeavour/Everest. Test mules of the new model have been spotted a few times on the roads of Australia.

As per reports by Australian media, the updated SUV will get an off-road variant as well, named ‘Everest Wildtrak X’. It is also expected to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The next-gen Ford Everest is expected to have its global debut in the first half of 2022.

In the Indian market, we expect the new-gen model to arrive in 2023 as the all-new Endeavour. Till the next-generation version arrives, it would be wise for Ford to roll out updates on the current-gen Endeavour.

Image Source: Rishiraj Jadhav