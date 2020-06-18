Ford EcoSport To Get Mahindra’s 1.2L Turbo Petrol Engine By Early 2021

Ford EcoSport will gain a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine early next year reportedly from Mahindra and it looks to be the same unit found in the XUV300

Ford India has endured huge success with the EcoSport over the years. Launched in 2012, the Fiesta B2E platform based five-seater really got the compact SUV segment going in India and it attracted more manufacturers to enter the space. The arrival of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and others did spice up the proceedings but the EcoSport maintained its consistency for good.

Despite the launch of Figo hatchback and Aspire sedan, the EcoSport’s status within the brand’s domestic range as the top draw could not be altered. It continues to be the most popular Ford model in India alongside the Endeavour but the lifespan of the second generation global model is definitely reaching an end point, as its competitors have set the bars up higher.

Speculations surrounding the second generation EcoSport have been rife especially in the Latin American markets. Since the first-gen model was around between 2003 and 2012 for nine years in the international markets, there is no wonder if Ford stretches the lifespan of the existing EcoSport in India as well.

You might have already come across the Blue Oval’s partnership with Mahindra and it will come in handy for a number of reasons. The powertrains manufactured by Mahindra will be used by Ford not just in India but globally as well.

The first production model coming out of their relationship will be a Ford C-SUV and it will be based on the next generation XUV500 that will launch early next year. Mahindra S204 and Ford B745 will reportedly be launching in the second half of 2021 as they will sit below the XUV500 to rival Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier.

The report further indicated that the Ford EcoSport will get a new 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine early next year. The engine is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 109 bhp and 200 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission in the XUV300 compact SUV. It is said to act as a replacement to the 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine sold unit last year.