Ford EcoSport April 2021 Price Hike – New Vs Old Price List

Ford EcoSport has undergone a price hike of up to Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market, including the recently-launched ‘SE’ variant

Ford India has announced its second price hike for this year. All Ford vehicles sold in the Indian market have become slightly more expensive this month, including the brand’s best-selling model – EcoSport. Listed below are the updated prices of Ford EcoSport, along with the old price list for comparison.

All trims and variants of the EcoSport SUV have seen a price increment of Rs. 20,000, except for the ‘Titanium’ Diesel variant. The price of the EcoSport Titanium Diesel has undergone no change. In the Indian market, Ford EcoSport is available with two engine options.

The first one is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which develops a peak power of 122 PS and a maximum torque of 149 Nm. There are two transmission options available here – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel).

Ford EcoSport April 2021 Price Hike – Petrol Variants Trim New Price Old Price Ambiente Rs. 7.99 lakh Rs. 8.19 lakh Trend Rs. 8.64 lakh Rs. 8.84 lakh Titanium Rs. 9.79 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh Titanium Plus AT Rs. 11.19 lakh Rs. 11.39 lakh SE Rs. 10.49 lakh Rs. 10.69 lakh S Rs. 10.99 lakh Rs. 11.19 lakh

The second engine option is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel motor, which is good for 100 PS and 215 Nm. It is available exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission. Previously, Ford was planning to add a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, sourced from Mahindra & Mahindra, to the EcoSport range.

However, with the Ford-Mahindra JV now completely scrapped, all such plans have been shelved. Also, Ford is currently developing the next-generation version of the EcoSport, which is expected to make its debut next year.

Ford EcoSport April 2021 Price Hike – Diesel Variants Trim New Price Old Price Ambiente Rs. 8.69 lakh Rs. 8.89 lakh Trend Rs. 9.14 lakh Rs. 9.34 lakh Titanium Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh SE Rs. 10.99 lakh Rs. 11.19 lakh S Rs. 11.49 lakh Rs. 11.69 lakh

No official details about the next-generation Ford EcoSport are available at the moment. However, according to speculations, it will likely carry forward the same engine options as the current-gen model, perhaps with a few upgrades to make them more powerful and/or frugal.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi