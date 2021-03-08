Ford Discounts March 2021 – Figo, Freestyle, EcoSport, Endeavour

Check out all the offers and discounts available this month (in March 2021) on Ford vehicles in the Indian market

Last month, i.e., in February 2021, Ford India reported a sales drop of almost 18 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis. In order to attract more customers and boost sales, the American carmaker is offering a few lucrative deals and discounts on its vehicles this month. Here, we’ve listed all the offers available on Ford cars in India during March 2021.

Ford Figo is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 for a non-Ford car. If the vehicle brought in for exchange is also a Ford vehicle, then the exchange bonus is much higher – Rs. 20,000. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also available on it.

On the Aspire, the deals are the same as the Figo. There is an exchange bonus worth Rs. 20,000 available on old Ford cars, while for all other cars, the exchange bonus is worth Rs. 7,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also being offered on it.

Ford Freestyle and EcoSport also get an identical set of deals. The exchange bonus is worth Rs. 20,000 if an old Ford car is brought in for exchange, while the same is worth Rs. 7,000 if any other vehicle is brought in. Other than that, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also available on them.

On Ford Endeavour, the manufacturer isn’t offering any official discounts and deals. However, dealerships across the country are offering some unofficial cash discounts, worth up to Rs. 10,000, on all Ford cars. Be sure to check in with your nearest Ford showrooms for some extra sweet deals.

Ford Discounts – March 2021 Model Exchange Bonus (Ford car/non-Ford car) Corporate Discount Ford Figo Rs. 7,000/Rs. 20,000 Rs. 3,000 Ford Aspire Rs. 7,000/Rs. 20,000 Rs. 3,000 Ford Freestyle Rs. 7,000/Rs. 20,000 Rs. 3,000 Ford EcoSport Rs. 7,000/Rs. 20,000 Rs. 3,000 Ford Endeavour – –

Ford is planning to launch a new trim level of the EcoSport, named ‘SE’, very soon in the Indian market. The EcoSport SE will sport a few changes to the exterior design, the highlight of which will be the lack of the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Other trims of the vehicle will remain unchanged though.