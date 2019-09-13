Ford Discounts In September 2019 – Ecosport, Figo, Endeavour, Freestyle

Just as other manufacturers, Ford is offering a good level of discounts across its domestic portfolio in India in September 2019

Ford India has been providing a good deal of discounts across its range this month in the domestic market. The entry-level Figo hatchback is sold with Rs. 15,000 cash discount while the Aspire can be had with Rs. 30,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus taking the total to Rs. 45,000 for the compact sedan.

It competes against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Xcent. The Freestyle, on the other hand, is retailed with Rs. 30,000 cash discount and up to Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus in the month of September 2019.

In a similar level to the Aspire, what has been dubbed the CUV, comes with a total discount of Rs. 45,000. The Blue Oval has the EcoSport compact SUV as the best-seller but its volume has declined in recent times due to the arrival of new rivals such as Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

Ford Models Offers In September 2019* Ford Figo Rs. 15,000 Cash Discount Ford Aspire Rs. 30,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Ford Freestyle Rs. 30,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Ford Ecosport Rs. 30,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 5,000 (Women Offer) Ford Endeavour Up to Rs. 2 Lakh Benefits

Dealer level benefits in Delhi*

It is sold with Rs. 30,000 cash discount and Rs. 5,000 bonus exclusively for women. The brand has the Endeavour as the second best-selling model in its segment. Despite its popularity, the overall industry slowdown has resulted in big drop in volumes. In the month of September, it is offered with up to Rs. 2 lakh benefits.

It must be noted that additional corporate offer of up to Rs. 4,000 on Aspire and Freestyle as well as Rs. 5,000 on Ecosport can also be availed. In the lucky draw, assured benefits with the possibility of 32-inch LED TV, fridge, washing machine, microwave oven and Rs. 10,000 worth gift voucher can be had.

The above schemes are dealer level and on for select variants of the models. Ford banks big on its partnership with Mahindra and it will reportedly launch a C-segment premium SUV mostly next year or in 2021.