Ford Discounts April 2021 – Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, Endeavour

Here, we have listed all the discounts and offers available on Ford vehicles in the Indian market this month

Last month, Ford recorded a sales growth of 120 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis in the Indian market, which is a respectable feat. To attract even more customers and boost its sales figures further, Ford India has announced a few interesting deals and discounts on its vehicle this month. If you’re interested in purchasing a new Ford car, then keep reading ahead!

Ford’s most affordable model in the Indian market – Figo – is available with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The manufacturer is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 for an old Ford car, and if the car brought for exchange is from a different brand, the exchange bonus is worth Rs. 7,000. There is no official cash discount on offer, although dealer-level discounts may be available.

Ford Aspire is available with the same offers as the Figo. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available for an old Ford car, while the same for a non-Ford car is worth Rs. 7,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also being offered on it, but there is no official cash discount.

On the Freestyle and EcoSport, buyers get the same offers as mentioned above. These include a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 for a Ford car. If the car brought for exchange is not a Ford vehicle, then the value of the bonus is lower – Rs. 7,000.

Ford’s flagship model in the Indian market – Endeavour – doesn’t have any official deals on offer. However, buyers can avail dealer-level offers on all Ford cars, including discounts and free accessories, depending on your negotiation skills! Be sure to check out your local Ford dealership for further information.

Discounts on Ford Cars and SUVs – April 2021 Model Exchange Bonus (for Ford car/non-Ford car) Corporate Discount Ford Figo Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 3,000 Ford Aspire Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 3,000 Ford Freestyle Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 3,000 Ford EcoSport Rs. 20,000/Rs. 7,000 Rs. 3,000 Ford Endeavour – –

Recently, Ford Motor Company called off its partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra. Previously, the latter was supposed to supply engines to the former, and the two manufacturers were also planning to co-develop new SUVs, for the Indian as well as international markets. All such projects have now been axed, and Ford has decided to continue operations in India independently.