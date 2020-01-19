Ford Discontinues 1.0-Litre Eco-Boost Engine From EcoSport

In a confidential document for Ford dealers, the company also stated that Figo, Aspire and Freestyle will no longer be available in Absolute Black exterior colour

Ford has reportedly discontinued the 1.5-litre petrol automatic variants of the Figo and Aspire and the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine from the EcoSport compact SUV. In a confidential document for Ford dealers, the company also stated that Figo, Aspire and Freestyle will no longer come in Absolute Black exterior colour. Deep Impact Blue has also been discontinued from the Figo and Aspire line-ups.

The engine produces 121bhp at 6500 rpm and 150Nm of torque at 4500 rpm and was mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Similarly, the company has also discontinued the 1.0-litre EcoBoost to comply with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. The BS-IV version of the 1.5-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that 121bhp at 6500rpm and 150Nm of torque at 4500rpm.

The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine produces 99bhp at 3750rpm and 205Nm of torque at 1750-3250 rpm. The Ford EcoSport currently occupies a spot amongst some of the best-selling cars in India.

The Ford EcoSport is one of the most feature-laden cars in its segment. Except for the entry-level variant, all other variants get a touchscreen-based infotainment system with embedded navigation. The Thunder Edition abundant use of cognac accents across multiple surfaces – from front seats to door inserts as well as centre console and instrument panel.

The variant further gets a nine-inch floating touchscreen system with embedded navigation. The compact SUV segment is one of the most hotly contested one in India. Maruti Suzuki holds the torch with the Vitara Brezza after it was dethroned by the Hyundai Venue for a month after its launch.

The updated EcoSport gets automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror and rain-sensing wipers. The vehicle also gets distinctive highlights like dark inserts on the headlamp cluster and a prominent black treatment to the fog lamp bezel. Additionally, it gets 17-inch alloy wheels, and a dark theme throughout the exterior, which includes black-painted front grille and rear-view mirrors; dual-tone bonnet and decals on doors.

