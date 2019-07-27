Ford Developing An All-New Midsize SUV With Hybrid Powertrain

Reportedly based on C2 platform, the 2021 Ford SUV will replace Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy in the European market

Ford has been aggressively expanding its SUV and crossover portfolio across the globe in recent past. It believes that the future of the brand rests on the sales of sports utility vehicles and their derivatives instead of sedans – at least in the developed markets.

The American auto major has bid farewell to some of the iconic sedans that helped the Blue Oval in establishing itself in the first place. Moreover, as part of streamlining operations and bringing down the production costs, the number of platforms on which the SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks manufactured have been narrowed down.

In the early parts of 2021, Ford will be debuting a brand new SUV/crossover, which will act as a replacement to the Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy in the European marketplace. As it will stand in place of three different models, we can expect Ford to spawn different configurations out of it following its launch.

A recent report surfaced on the internet indicates that the upcoming crossover will be based on the modular C2 architecture. Alongside offered with a 48 V mild-hybrid powertrain, the crossover will also be retailed with regular petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit will come equipped with a belt-driven electric motor as well reportedly.

The 2021 Ford crossover could have similar size and shape to the Subaru Outback. Apart from entering European nations, it could as well be sold in North American markets like the United States and Canada. Considering the popularity of the Subaru Outback, Ford is expected to target the same space in the US.

About a month ago, Ford resurrected the Puma nameplate with an SUV positioned between the EcoSport and Kuga. As for India, Ford’s partnership with Mahindra carries plenty of significance. As much as nine SUVs and crossovers are reportedly in the works.

The first product will more likely be a C-segment SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Jeep Compass. It could share the platform with the next generation Mahindra XUV300 bound for late 2020 and is believed to be offered in five- and seat-seat layouts.