Ford December 2020 Model Wise Sales – EcoSport, Endeavour, Figo

Ford posted a total of 1,662 units in December 2020 with 45 per cent YoY sales de-growth; no model got past the four digit mark

Ford India finished in eleventh position in the overall manufacturers’ standings with 1,662 units sales in December 2020 as against 3,021 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive YoY decline of 45 per cent. The American auto major garnered only 0.6 per cent market share and comparatively dropped it by 0.7 per cent on Year-on-Year basis.

The EcoSport continued to be the most sold model for the Blue Oval as it was responsible for recording 934 units last month as against 1,727 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 46 per cent negative volume growth. No model within the Ford’s domestic range got past the four digit mark in the final month of the last calendar year.

The Endeavour finished in second position with a cumulative domestic tally of 447 units as against 261 units during the same period last year with 71 per cent sales increase. The full-sized SUV was the only Ford model to register positive YoY sales growth last month. The Freestyle could only manage to garner 170 units last month.

Models (YoY) December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. EcoSport (-46%) 934 1,727 2. Endeavour (71%) 447 261 3. Freestyle (-43%) 170 296 4. Aspire (-55%) 110 247 5. Figo (-100%) 1 490 Total (-45%) 1,662 3,021

In comparison, 296 units were sold in December 2019 with 43 per cent de-growth. The Aspire compact sedan recorded 110 units last month as against 247 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 55 per cent sales slump. A single unit of the Ford Figo compact hatchback was dispatched to the showrooms last month.

Despite the joint venture with Mahindra not coming into fruition, Ford will launch the C-segment SUV next year and it holds plenty of significance for the brand. It will be contract manufactured at Mahindra’s Chakan facility and will have plenty in common with the second generation XUV500 launching around April or May 2021.

Mahindra will also supply the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine to Ford for use in the EcoSport later this year and it will stand in place of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol discontinued ahead of the BS6 emission standards which came into effect last April. Ford is expected to strengthen its Indian portfolio in the near future with the addition of new SUVs.