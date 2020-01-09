Ford posted its lowest sales tally of 2019 in December as only 3,021 units were sold with YoY decline of 48 per cent

Ford India endured another tough month as it faced a massive sales decline in December 2019. Last month, the American auto major posted a total of 3,021 units as against 5,840 units during the same month in 2018 with Year-on-Year decline of 48 per cent. Ford lost 1.2 per cent market share as it held only 1.3 per cent in the final month of the year.

The EcoSport compact SUV continued to be the most sold model for the brand despite its monthly sales numbers were down big time. In December 2019, Ford sold 1,727 units of the EcoSport as against 2,275 units during the corresponding month last year with 24 per cent sales de-growth.

A brand new third-generation EcoSport will debut in Brazil next year and we do not know if it will be brought into India or not. However, the partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra holds plenty of significance for Ford as a range of new SUVs are said to be in the pipeline in the near future concentrating on domestic and global markets.

Ford Model (+/-%) December 2019 Sales December 2018 Sales Ford EcoSport (-24%) 1,727 2,275 Ford Figo (6900%) 490 7 Ford Freestyle (-79%) 296 1,389 Ford Endeavour (-60%) 261 658 Ford Aspire (-84%) 247 1,497

First in line appears to be a premium SUV. Other than the EcoSport, no Ford vehicle recorded four digit sales numbers last month as the Figo managed to garner only 490 units for the second position. The Freestyle, on the other hand, registered 296 units as against 1,389 units during the same month in 2018 with a massive 79 per cent negative growth.

The Endeavour posted only 261 units in December 2019 as against 658 units during the same period in 2018 with 60 per cent decline. The Aspire could not have its fortunes revived as well as only 247 units were sold – at a shortage of 1,250 units (84 per cent) compared to December 2018.

The sales tally in December 2019 was the lowest for the company the whole calendar year. While it can be argued that Ford could be at the point of clearing out BSIV stocks just as other manufacturers, the cumulative numbers were far from getting an excuse as its downward sales curve throughout 2019 is for everyone to see.