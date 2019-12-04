Ford Could Turn The ‘Mustang’ Nameplate Into A Sub-Brand

Ford recently revealed the first fully-electric car under the Mustang moniker, called the Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang has been on sale in the United States for over 5 decades, but it was the first time that the carmaker introduced a new car altogether apart from the original pony under the Mustang moniker, the fully-electric SUV Mustang Mach-E. Now, it is being speculated that Ford could end up making the Mustang name a standalone sub-brand.

It is still not clear if the future cars produced under the Mustang brand would be fully electric or still sport internal combustion engines. About a year ago, Ford teased us with the news of a more practical four-door Mustang sedan with a swooping roofline, powered by a turbocharged V8 engine, which would take on the likes of Porsche Panamera and Audi A7 Sportback.

The second, yet first all-electric Mustang made headlines when it was unveiled by Ford earlier this week. The American manufacturer will be launching the fully-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV late next year in five different variants, namely Select, California RT. 1, Premium, First Edition and GT.

The car will be offered with both RWD and AWD configurations and will come equipped with either a 75.7 kWh, or an extended range 98.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Mach-E’s driving range will vary from 338 km (210 miles) up to 483 km (300 miles), depending on the variant.

Inside the cabin of the Mach-E, Ford has decided to take a different route and make it an “animal-free product”. This means that no leather will be used while designing the interiors, and no animals will be harmed throughout the process of making the car. However, the most interesting aspect was the 15.5-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.2-inch digital multi-info display.

The Mustang Mach-E will have a starting price of Rs $43,895 (Rs 31.54 lakh) for the base ‘Select’ trim, while the top-end will cost a whopping $60,500 (Rs 43.47 lakh). Upon launch, expect the car to take on the likes of Jaguar I-Pace, Audi E-Tron, Tesla Model 3 and upcoming Model Y, among others.