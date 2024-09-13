Ford Confirms To Restart Production In India – New Details

Ford has confirmed to restart production activities at its Maraimalai Nagar plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Ford Motor Corporation has confirmed to recommence production activities at its Maraimalai Nagar plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Hots on the heels of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, M K Stalin, noting that talks are in full swing to restart production, the American auto giant has submitted a letter of intent to the state government on this matter.

However, the brand does not look to be entering domestic sales anytime soon as the manufacturing plant will restart rolling out cars for export duties. Ford has not announced which passenger vehicles it is planning to reinstate production with but we do expect the latest global Endeavour, also known as Everest, to be a favourite.

Compared to the old model which was on sale until the company’s exit in 2021, the new generation Endeavour requires investments for retooling. Still, it is not a major revamp as most of the upgrades are evolutionary. This gives us hope that Ford could make a comeback with the third Endeavour to compete with full-size SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster down the line in India in the near future, probably next year.

Ford stated, “The move will see the facility re-purposed to focus on manufacturing for export to global markets,” Since the Ranger pickup truck is based on the same ladder frame chassis as the Endeavour, it could also be locally made for export to the international markets. Speculations also indicate that the Mustang Mach-E could also be considered for a domestic launch as a full import.

As the global demand for electric vehicles slows down, many automakers are rethinking their investment strategies. Instead of pushing forward aggressively with EVs, they are focusing on prolonging the life of their ICE vehicles. To stay competitive and meet stricter environmental standards, carmakers are incorporating more sustainable technologies like hybrid systems.

Ford is one such global automaker which has revised its future plans and could consider developing markets like India to play a pivotal role in its growth contrary to the losses endured in the past.